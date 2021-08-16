Over 65 Nations Release Statement, Urge Taliban to Let Afghans Leave the Country

The United States on Sunday, 15 August led more than 65 nations and urged the Taliban to let the residents of Afghanistan leave the country.
A statement released by nearly 70 nations, among them the US, the UK Germany, Australia, and Greece asked those in positions of power in Afghanistan "to bear responsibility – and accountability – for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order."
Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote:
The joint statement said that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained.
