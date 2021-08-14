Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Inches Closer to Kabul, Captures Kandahar and Herat

Following the withdrawal of majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban has resorted to widespread violence.
The Taliban inched closer to Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Saturday, 14 August, after capturing Kandahar and Herat earlier in August – indicating that they will soon have full control over the country.
According to AFP, the Taliban has already captured six provincial capitals in the last 24 hours, with the number of provinces captured by the terrorists rising to 18.
Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to airlift thousands of people out of the capital.
Afghanistan government has reportedly offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for a halt in violence
Biden administration has dispatched 3,000 troops to evacuate both Americans and Afghans
Justin Trudeau's Canada will welcome 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees based on its immigration programme, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees & Citizenship said.
"Our efforts will focus on those who are particularly vulnerable, including women leaders," Marco Mendicino said.
The UN refugee agency on Friday, 13 August, said that nearly 250,000 Afghans have fled their homes since the end of May.
Among this, 80 percent of those displaced are women and children, the agency said.
Afghan first vice president Amrullah Saleh said that the country will continue its fight against the Taliban and would 'do all it could' to fight the terrorists. This comes amid mounting pressure for President Ashraf Ghani to resign from the post.
“In today’s meeting on national security chaired by President Ashraf Ghani, it was decided with conviction and resolve that we stand firm against Taliban terrorists and do everything to strengthen the national resistance by all means and ways,” Saleh tweeted on 13 August.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday, 12 August, spoke about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, saying that it is a matter of concern and India is closely monitoring developments in the war-torn region.
Addressing the media, Bagchi said that India's primary concern is stability in Afghanistan.
Published: 14 Aug 2021,08:52 AM IST