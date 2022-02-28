Switzerland Deviates From Neutrality, Joins EU in Sanctions Against Moscow

Switzerland on Monday, 28 February, said it will adopt the package of sanctions against Russia implemented by the European Union and freeze the assets of the Russians in the country, reported news agency Reuters.

The decision makes for a sharp deviation from the traditional neutrality of the Alpine country. Switzerland has so far avoided imposing sanctions, even when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The government under the President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, stated they would immediately freeze the assets of Russia’s President Putin, PM Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as all 367 individuals sanctioned last week by the European Union.