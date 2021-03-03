After EU, US Slaps Sanctions on Russia Over Poisoning of Navalny

The Joe Biden administration has announced sanctions against Russia over the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to Associated Press (AP).
Navalny was arrested shortly after his flight from Berlin back to Moscow on 17 January. Authorities claimed that the return was a violation of the terms of a suspended 2014 conviction in a money-laundering case, which Navalny maintains was an illegitimate case. On arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, he was arrested.
Previously, European Union Foreign Ministers had agreed on 22 February to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials who are believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a “mainly symbolic response” to Navalny’s incarceration, Reuters reported.
WHO IS NAVALNY?
Navalny is a lawyer-turned-activist and a strong critic of President Putin.
The 44-year-old blogger has millions of Russian followers on social media. He shot to fame when his blogs began exposing the corruption in the Russian government in the late 2000s. He called for the nationwide protest following the arrests, and thousands answered his call.
