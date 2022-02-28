Russia Will be Able to Endure Western Sanctions, Says Kremlin Spokesperson

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, 28 February, that Russia would be able to endure the gruelling economic sanctions imposed on the country by the Western nations over its actions against Ukraine, AFP reported.

"The Western sanctions on Russia are hard, but our country has the necessary potential to compensate the damage," Peskov said.

He also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be conducting meetings with key officials to discuss the likely impact of the sanctions as well as a strategy to tide the country over.