SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin’s Waukesha City, Over 23 Injured

Over 23 people were injured after a red SUV mowed down a Christmas parade on Sunday, 21 November, in Wisconsin’s Waukesha city in the United States (US).

The Twitter handle Waukesha Alerts reported the “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area and asked people to take “shelter in place until the all clear is given.”

Meanwhile, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said that the suspected vehicle was recovered by officials, and they are looking into a person of interest, CNN reported.