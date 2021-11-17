Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: First Day of Jury Deliberation Ends Without Verdict

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and defended himself during his testimony last week.

He claimed that he only used his rifle after he was attacked by protestors, further asserting that Rosenbaum, his first victim, grabbed his weapon's barrel.

Rittenhouse's defence counsel has said that the former was also carrying a medical kit on him and only wanted to provide medical aid to the injured.

The counsel added that the defendant's intention was to avoid property damage that Kenosha had been witnessing for the 48 hours prior to the shooting.

Prosecutors, however, called Rittenhouse a reckless vigilante who was responsible for provoking violent encounters.

Not only did he shoot Rosenbaum and others, thereby leading to a situation where active firing was going on, but he also caused an escalation in the already volatile environment by raising his weapon in a threatening manner.

Demonstrators have gathered outside courtroom, some supporting the teenager while others in support of the victims and racial justice.

(With inputs from Reuters)