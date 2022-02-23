As Ukraine Crisis Escalates, Is It Too Late for Biden & Putin To Hold a Summit?

Sometimes diplomacy is used to further understanding and agreement, and sometimes its aim is the exact opposite. Vladimir Putin’s entire diplomatic strategy throughout this crisis, including the suggestion that he attend a summit with Joe Biden, has been to wrong foot his opponents, to leave open the possibility of agreement and to use that prospect as a ruse to further his own gain.

Like the judo player that he is, Putin has used the prospect of a summit meeting to keep his opponents off balance. He has not fully committed to meeting with Biden, despite Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that the two leaders will meet this week, provided Russia does not invade Ukraine. Nor has he said it will not happen.