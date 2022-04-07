Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Forms Advisory Group To Address Debt Crisis

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948. Image used for representation.
Amid Sri Lanka’s severe economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday, 6 April, appointed a three-member advisory group to assist government officials engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Among the responsibilities that the presidential advisory group will undertake are to engage in discussions with relevant Sri Lankan institutions and officials engaging with the IMF, and to provide guidance that will address the present debt crisis and lead towards sustainable and inclusive recovery for Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a statement.
The three-member advisory group includes:
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Former Governor, Central Bank of Sri Lanka and former director, Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat.
Prof Shanta Devarajan, Professor of the Practice of Development, Georgetown University and Former Chief Economist, World Bank.
Dr Sharmini Coorey, Former Director, Institute of Capacity Development of the IMF Institute, and Former Deputy Director, Africa Department, IMF.
Diesel – the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles has been unavailable at stations across the island for over a week, crippling livelihoods and public transport.
Meanwhile, power cuts lasting over 13 hours were imposed – the longest cut since 1996 when a strike by the state employees caused a 72-hour-long black out.
A consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel from India reached Sri Lanka on 2 April, the fourth such assistance from New Delhi, to mitigate the spike in power cuts.
