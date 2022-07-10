'Historic': Sri Lankan Journalist Explains How Frenzied Protests Gripped Nation

With the economic crisis showing no signs of abating, Sri Lanka erupted in protests on Saturday, 9 July, as thousands of protesters breached police barricades and stormed into the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo.

The day also saw the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose house was later burnt by protesters.

A few hours after his resignation, it was announced that Gotabaya Rajapaksa also will resign from his post on Wednesday.

Dilrukshi Handunnetti, a senior journalist in Sri Lanka, spoke to The Quint on why the protests reached a fever pitch on Saturday.