'Rajapaksas a Most Cowardly Bunch': Sri Lanka Youth Activists on Economic Crisis

When asked about whether the appointment of Wickremesinghe as the successor of the highly unpopular Mahinda Rajapaksa gives them any hope, Sareka, 19, tells The Quint, "He's been prime minister five times, we know for a fact that there is no way that the Rajapaksa are going to be held accountable."

"Ranil being appointed as the prime minister is not what the people want," says Anjalee, 22, adding that "He does not have a majority in parliament."

Mithsandi, a 21-year-old activist, says that Wickremesinghe is somebody who "has a history of similar types of crimes (as the Rajapaksas)," and therefore, there "really is no point."