Sri Lankan Cabinet Passes 21st Amendment Aimed at Empowering Parliament

Sri Lankan Cabinet on Monday, 20 June, approved the 21st Amendment to the Constitution aimed at empowering Parliament over the executive president and it will now be tabled in Parliament soon, two senior ministers have said.
"The 21 amendment was tabled and passed in cabinet today and will be tabled in @ParliamentLK soon. Like to thank @RW_UNP and @wijerajapakshe for pushing it through," Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando tweeted.
The 21A aims, among other reforms, at barring dual citizens from contesting elections to hold public office.
He said he was keen to make sure that the draft would not incorporate any provision which would be deemed as required to be approved at a national referendum by the Supreme Court.
The law requires that any bill be referred to the Supreme Court for a determination on its constitutionality.
A section of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) was opposed to bringing in 21A without addressing the current economic crisis.
The Cabinet nod came amidst much opposition to it within the ruling party.
The powerful Rajapaksa family tightened their grip on power after their massive victory in the general elections in August 2020, which allowed them to amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers and install close family members in key positions.
Wickremesinghe was the main sponsor of the 19th Amendment in 2015 which empowered Parliament over the executive president.
Sri Lanka has been grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948.
Sri Lanka's economic crisis has created political unrest with protesters demanding the President's resignation.
The main opposition SJB had moved for a comprehensive overhaul of the presidency including its abolition through a private members bill.
Rajapaksa thought that the Supreme Court was likely to rule a national referendum if the SJB amendment was to become law.
