Sri Lanka: 3 Rajapaksa Family Members Left Out of New Cabinet To Pacify Protests

Sri Lanka is going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa carried out a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, 18 April, a move that is widely being seen as an attempt to pacify the fierce protests that are taking place across the country, calling for the president's resignation.
Mahinda, however, continues to serve as the prime minister of the country.
Protesters are furious at what they say is the nepotism and corruption of the Rajapaksa-led government.
The family has held onto power for the past 20 years, and is so influential that according to some estimates, it controls around 75 percent of the Sri Lankan government's budget, as reported by The Times of India.
The government had earlier declared on 12 April that it would default on its $51 billion external debt, awaiting a bailout from the IMF.
The main cause is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment.
