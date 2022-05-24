Sri Lanka: Prez Rajapaksa Inducts 8 Ministers Into Cabinet, No Finance Min Yet

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday, 23 May, appointed eight more ministers, expanding the cabinet further, amid a severe ongoing economic crisis in the country, as per news agency PTI.

The list of ministers includes Minister of Transportation and Highway and Mass Media Bandula Gunawardana, Minister of Industries Ramesh Pathirana, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda, Minister of Health and Water Supply Keheliya Rambukwella, Minister of Agriculture, Wildlife and Wildlife Conservation Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister of Environment Naseer Ahamed, Minister of Irrigation, Sports and Youth Roshan Ranasinghe, and Minister of Buddhasasana, Religion and Culture Vidura Wickramanayaka.