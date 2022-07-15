Sri Lanka Live: Speaker To Announce Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Today

Army soldiers rest on the sidewalk of a barricaded road that leads to the Parliament in Sri Lanka's Colombo on Thursday, 14 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's media secretary said that the speaker would announce the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country's president on Friday, 15 July.
This comes after Rajapaksa emailed his resignation letter to the speaker on Thursday, 14 July after reaching Singapore.
Meanwhile, the government of Maldives said in a statement on Thursday that it had granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lankan Air Force jet carrying former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife.
Rajapaksa travelled to Singapore on a Saudi Airlines flight from the Maldives. Although earlier reports said that he would fly to Saudi Arabia from there, news agency ANI reported that he would not travel further.
The Singapore Foreign Ministry said that neither has asylum been granted to Rajapaksa nor has he asked for it.
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has informed Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a PM who is "acceptable" to both the government and the Opposition.
Wickremesinghe was asked to step down in an emergency all-party meeting on Wednesday, 13 July.
The leaders at the meeting demanded that the speaker take over as acting president instead.
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's media secretary Indunil Abeywardena said on Thursday, 14 July that Rajapaksa's resignation email had been received and that the official statement regarding it would be made on Friday.
"The Speaker wishes to inform that an official statement on this would be made tomorrow (Friday) after the verification process and legal formalities," the secretary said, as per PTI.
The Maldivian government said in a statement on Thursday that it had granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lankan Air Force jet carrying Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)