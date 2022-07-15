Sri Lanka Live: Speaker To Announce Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Today

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Updates: Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena's media secretary said that the speaker would announce the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country's president on Friday, 15 July.

This comes after Rajapaksa emailed his resignation letter to the speaker on Thursday, 14 July after reaching Singapore.

Meanwhile, the government of Maldives said in a statement on Thursday that it had granted diplomatic clearance for a Sri Lankan Air Force jet carrying former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife.

Rajapaksa travelled to Singapore on a Saudi Airlines flight from the Maldives. Although earlier reports said that he would fly to Saudi Arabia from there, news agency ANI reported that he would not travel further.