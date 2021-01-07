South Africa To Get 1.5 Mn COVID Vaccines From Serum Institute

The South African Health Ministry announced on Thursday, 7 January, that it would import 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII). The first shipment of 1 million doses will be delivered in January, and the remaining 500,000 doses in the second shipment in February according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, reported AP.

The vaccine has been directly purchased from the manufacturer and the vaccine rollout is being ‘fine tuned’ by the country’s drug regulatory body, SAHPRA to prevent ‘unnecessary delays or regulatory impediments,’ said Mkhize to AP.