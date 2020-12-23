New COVID-19 Strain in South Africa, Countries Suspend Flights

With reports of a new strain of COVID-19 found in South Africa, over eight countries have so far closed doors to passengers coming from South Africa. Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, the UK, Uzbekistan and the Netherlands aren’t permitting any flights from South Africa to enter their country.
The new strain, called the 501.V2 Variant, was first discovered in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, according to news agency ANI.
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that people experiencing no symptoms have been testing positive for the virus, adding, "The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant," reported ANI.
The UK announced on Wednesday that they are imposing travel restrictions on passengers coming from South Africa.
"We're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa," said Health Minister Matt Hancock, adding that two cases of the "highly concerning" new virus strain had been discovered in Britain, reported AFP.
Germany announced the ban in a statement, saying, "Because of the reported coronavirus mutation, the federal government intends to restrict travel options between Germany and Great Britain and South Africa,” ANI reported.
Speaking to The Quint, Dr Shahid Jameel, Virologist and Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, said, “Yes, it is a new variant that has emerged, which seems to be spreading quite fast in the UK and a few other European countries, Australia and South Africa. We should be concerned, but we should not worried.”
A growing number of countries, including India, have closed its doors to passengers from the UK. However, India is yet to take a decision on banning flights from South Africa.
(With inputs from ANI and AFP)
Published: 23 Dec 2020,10:57 PM IST