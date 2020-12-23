New COVID-19 Strain in South Africa, Countries Suspend Flights

With reports of a new strain of COVID-19 found in South Africa, over eight countries have so far closed doors to passengers coming from South Africa. Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, the UK, Uzbekistan and the Netherlands aren’t permitting any flights from South Africa to enter their country.

The new strain, called the 501.V2 Variant, was first discovered in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, according to news agency ANI.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that people experiencing no symptoms have been testing positive for the virus, adding, "The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant," reported ANI.