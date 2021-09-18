Climate Action Is At Risk Because Of The Snap Federal Election Call

The election call was met with immediate questions about its rationale , given a minority but relatively stable and productive Parliament, the crisis in Afghanistan and a mounting fourth wave of COVID-19 .

Polls are suggesting that after a weak start, Trudeau’s Liberals are only just catching up to Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives.

This is likely due to O'Toole’s largely successful repositioning of his party towards the political centre, including a belated recognition of the reality of climate change and the need for some form of carbon pricing.

But it’s important to look beyond the rebranding and consider what a Conservative win might mean for Canada’s approach to climate change.