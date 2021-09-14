From Sunny Ways to Pelted With Stones: Why Some Canadians Hate Justin Trudeau

Canada’s snap election has increasingly featured threats of violence against Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau. Though not the only leader to be harassed , Trudeau’s campaign stops in recent weeks have been disrupted by small, hostile, mostly white crowds – one protester was charged with throwing gravel at Trudeau during a campaign appearance.

Outside of Canada, people might be surprised to hear about the anger directed at a politician known internationally as a youthful, charming, energetic progressive. But our research into Canadian memes has found a persistent, visceral dislike of Trudeau among many right-wing online communities.

In Canada, Trudeau’s a polarising figure – online, people either love or immensely dislike him.