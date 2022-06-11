Six Indo-Canadian Punjabis Declare Victory Over Ontario Polls

Six Indo-Canadian Punjabis have been elected to the provincial legislature of Ontario with as many as 20 Punjabis contesting the polls in the Brampton and Mississauga regions of Ontario, as reported by The Indian Panorama.

The winners are:

Hardeep Grewal who was elected from Brampton East

Prabmeet Sarkaria who was elected from Brampton South

Amarjot Sandhu who was elected from Brampton West

Nina Tangri who was elected from Mississauga Streetville

Deepak Anand who was elected from Mississauga Malton

Parm Gill who was elected from Milton

All the Indian-origin winners from the Progressive Conservative Party are Punjabis.