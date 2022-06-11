Six Indo-Canadian Punjabis Declare Victory Over Ontario Polls

Canada's local elections to the provincial legislature showed that people of Indian-origin are politically active in the Ontario region.
Six Indo-Canadian Punjabis have been elected to the provincial legislature of Ontario with as many as 20 Punjabis contesting the polls in the Brampton and Mississauga regions of Ontario, as reported by The Indian Panorama.
The winners are:
Hardeep Grewal who was elected from Brampton East
Prabmeet Sarkaria who was elected from Brampton South
Amarjot Sandhu who was elected from Brampton West
Nina Tangri who was elected from Mississauga Streetville
Deepak Anand who was elected from Mississauga Malton
Parm Gill who was elected from Milton
All the Indian-origin winners from the Progressive Conservative Party are Punjabis.
Hardeep Grewal, Member of Provincial Parliament, Brampton East
In the Brampton East constituency, Hardeep Grewal defeated the incumbent Gurratan Singh who was representing the New Democratic Party and happens to be the brother of Jagmeet, a high-profile member of the federal parliament and NDP leader. Grewal's win was unexpected as he is a novice to the field of politics and will be a first-time Member of the Provincial Parliament, as reported by The Star.
Prabmeet Sarkaria, Member of Provincial Parliament, Brampton South, Ontario, Canada.
Prabmeet Sarkaria became the first turban-wearing minister in Ontario in 2019 when he became the Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction. In 2021, he got a full cabinet as President of the Treasury Board and was re-elected as Member of Provincial Parliament from Brampton South.
Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament, Brampton West, Ontario, Canada.
Amarjot Sandhu, who has been the sitting member of provincial parliament since 2018, is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs. Sandhu retained the Brampton West seat in the recent June 2022 elections. As an international student from Punjab, Sandhu founded the International Students Federation and worked as a computer engineer before getting elected as a Member of Provincial Parliament in 2018 provincial elections.
Nina Tangri, Member of Provincial Parliament, Mississauga-Streetsville, Ontario, Canada
Nina Tangri who has been re-elected from Mississauga-Streetsville, was previously the Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction in the incumbent government. She has held several other crucial positions as well.
Deepak Anand, Member of Provincial Parliament, Mississauga-Malton, Ontario, Canada
Deepak Anand was also re-elected from Mississauga-Malton. He has been performing various legislative roles such as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development, in addition to being a Special Advisor to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. His specialty lies in developing partnerships between India and Ontario.
Parm Gill, Member of Provincial Parliament, Milton, Ontario, Canada
Parm Gill was re-elected to his seat at Milton. He tweeted "Thank You, Milton! Let's continue to build on the success we've made over the last four years."
