Canada Elections & What They Signal for Indians Aiming for Canadian Shores

On 20 September, Canadians will decide if it is time for Justin Trudeau, their charismatic prime minister, to give way to Erin O’Toole, the leader of the Conservative party.

The Liberals have been in power since 2015, when they took over from the Conservative government of Stephen Harper, with a majority government.

In 2019, the Liberals did not fare as well, seeing their seat count in the House of Commons reduced from 184 to 157, below the 170 seats needed to form a majority government. Since then, they have governed largely with the support of the New Democratic Party (NDP), headed by Jagmeet Singh.

Singh, who is a practicing Sikh, is the first visible minority leader to head a major federal political party in Canada.