The Incredible Story of How East African Culture Shaped the Music of Gujarat

As a diversity studies scholar, I have been researching Siddi culture for some time. Working within this community in Gujarat and Karnataka, I found that their creolised cultural practices emerged as a resistance to colonisation, racialisation and victimisation in postcolonial India.

My most recent research – which can also be seen in a new documentary – has focused on the music and dance performances of the Siddi community in Gujarat, called Dhamaals.

The story of Dhamaal performance traditions reveals the rich and complex mixing of cultures in a world shaped by human movement and history.