Netizens React To The Viral Laptop Robbery In South Africa

The laptop owner shared a screenshot of the apology email sent by the thief explaining that he had to steal the laptop, since he is undergoing financial trouble.

Not just that, the thief was even considerate of the fact that the owner was working on his research paper, so he attached the important files with the email. Moreover, offered to send him other important documents, if needed.

The owner was of course conflicted with the gesture of the thief, just like the netizens.

As the post went viral, many suggested the user to buy back his laptop and he was convinced. He set up a meeting with the thief, in hopes to get back his laptop, even at a cost.