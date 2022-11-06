COP27 Day 1: 'Loss and Damage' Finance Agenda Adopted, What Does It Mean?

What is 'Loss and Damage'? The term 'Loss and Damage' refers to the economic and non-economic impacts of climate change, including extreme events and slow onset events, in countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

"The inclusion of loss and damage finance in the agenda for COP27 has renewed the fight for justice for communities losing their homes, crops, and income. Rich countries, historically responsible for the climate crisis, have bullied poorer nations to protect polluters from paying up for climate damages, while disregarding the concerns of vulnerable people and countries," Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International told The Quint.

"COP27 must agree to establish a Loss and Damage Finance Facility to help people recover from the impacts of climate crisis, such as intensifying floods, droughts and rising seas," he added.

What is the origin of this term? 'Loss and Damage' was brought up as a demand in 1991 by the island country of Vanuatu, which was representing the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS). Thirty-one years and 26 COPs later, this demand has still not been realised.