Saudi Intercepts Drone One Day After Biden Pledges Support to Tackle Houthis

At least 12 people were injured in a drone attack targeting Abha’s airport on Thursday, 10 February, Al Arabiya reported.

The drone was intercepted, but the shrapnel that fell off led to the injuries of people belonging to various nationalities.

Air traffic, however, quickly return to normal, a spokesperson for the Arab Coalition said.

“We will take firm operational measures in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travellers," he added.

The report doesn't mention the culprits but the Houthi rebels in Yemen are the most likely to have been behind this.

They have been militarily targeted by Saudi Arabia in the recent past.

An air raid was conducted by the Saudi led coalition against a Houthi run prison in Northern Yemen last month in retaliation to the Houthis' attacks on the UAE.