Saudi Crown Prince Visits Turkey For First Time Since Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, popularly known as MBS, visited Turkey on Wednesday, 22 June, for the first time since 2018.

This was when the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Istanbul consulate of Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves across the world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had once implicitly accused MBS of ordering the killing, embraced him before they held talks.

MBS has vehemently and persistently denied any involvement in the murder of Khashoggi.

Turkey wants to boost trade and investment with Saudi Arabia in order to fix its worsening economic crisis, as it does with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and even Israel.