French Authorities Nab Suspect in Murder of Jamal Khashoggi: Report

Khaled Aedh Alotaibi, a 33-year-old Saudi man suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has been arrested in France, as per international media reports.

Alotaibi, was arrested at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris on Tuesday, 7 December, reported BBC, citing French media. He has since been placed placed in judicial detention

A former Saudi royal guard, Alotaibi is one of 26 Saudis wanted by Turkey over the journalist's killing.

Khashoggi, who wrote opinion columns for The Washington Post and was critical of the Saudi crown prince, was killed by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

(With inputs from BBC.)