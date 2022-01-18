Indian Embassy Confirms Identity of 2 Indian Nationals Killed in Abu Dhabi

The two Indians that were killed in the suspected drone strike in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 17 January, for which the Houthi rebels took responsibility, have been identified, the Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted on Tuesday, 18 January.

"Identities of 2 deceased Indian nationals established," the tweet read. It further added that the embassy is in touch with the family members of the deceased.

In addition to the two Indian nationals, one Pakistani national was also killed in the attack.