Women's Asian Cup: Hosts India Begin Campaign Against Iran

On Thursday, they start their quest for glory against Iran, probably the easiest match in the four-team Group A in which the other teams are eight-time champions China (ranked 19) and three-time winners Chinese Taipei (ranked 39). Iran, ranked 70th and making their debut in the event, are the lowest-ranked team in Group A.



If Dennerby's side has to achieve its target of reaching the quarter-finals then it will have to beat Iran in their first match in Group A at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening. Both China and Chinese Taipei are quite strong and the win against Iran will put India in competition to be the two best-placed third-placed teams to make it to the quarter-finals in the championship in which 12 teams have been divided into three groups of four each with the top two teams from each group getting a direct berth into the last-eight stage.



"We aim to get into the quarter-finals which is our primary target. If we qualify for the last-eight -- anything, and everything can happen. The quarter-finals are a knockout stage, and all teams will be under pressure. Looking ahead, we feel it's a realistic target that we can achieve. But let' s take it step by step," the head coach said.



However, beating Iran may not be as easy as it looks on paper as they are an unknown commodity and could pose some challenges.



"Iran is going to be a real tough game. We have followed them through videos and they are really a fighting (team)," coach Dennerby said in a virtual media interaction. "They (Iran) have a strong defense, they defend very well around their box. It is going to be a challenge for us to score. It is not going to be an easy game. We are hoping that with some creative and good passing game, we can break down their defense," he added.