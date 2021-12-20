Israel-UAE Meet: Can Bennett’s Visit Cause Tremors in Middle East?

This impasse was broken by the Abraham Accords in 2020. These accords are in the form of a joint statement between Israel, the UAE and the US. The accords were extended to Bahrain and effectively normalised relations between Israel and the two Arab states. Later, Morocco and Sudan also joined the agreement. Oman has had ties with Israel without formal diplomatic ties. Though a part of the understanding on the Abraham accords, Saudi Arabia stayed her hand and kept away. Jordan also joined in a tripartite agreement with Israel and the UAE. The Abraham Accords are so named because of the shared belief in Judaism and Islam in prophet Abraham, who is called Ibrahim in Arabic.

The changes that made rapprochement possible are the rise of ISIS in Iraq-Syria, Iran’s role in regional theatres, and the prospect of Iran going ahead with her nuclear weapons programme.