Russians in Retreat After Ukraine Launches Counteroffensives in Kharkiv

The Kharkiv heat power plant after the Russian strikes.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Tsihanouskaya)
On 10 September, it was confirmed that the Ukrainian military had captured the city of Kupyansk (60 miles east of Kharkiv city) in Kharkiv Oblast. According to sources on both sides, the city of Izyum (also in Kharkiv Oblast) was also liberated.
The Russian Defence Ministry has also confirmed the withdrawal of its troops from the town of Balaklyia, in the Izium Raion district in Kharkiv. The Russians say that the withdrawals are strategic, that is, to "bolster efforts" on the Donetsk front.
"The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia’s overall operational design," tweeted the British Ministry of Defense.
In retaliation against Ukraine's counteroffensives, Russia targeted infrastructure facilities in the central and eastern parts of the country on Sunday.
The military launched strikes that targeted the the power grid and the heat power plant, causing an electricity blackout in Kharkiv and other areas.
"Do you still think that we are 'one people'? Do you still think that you can scare us, break us, make us make concessions? You really did not understand anything?"
One reason that analysts are pointing at for Russia's retreat is that it had diverted thousands of its best combat troops to Kherson a few weeks ago. This was in response to a Ukrainian offensive that had reportedly began around the same time.
The redeployment meant that there were lesser troops to defend Kharkiv.
The country's success against Russia was "directly and exclusively dependent on the resources available to Ukraine," wrote General Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, for Ukrinform, a state news agency.