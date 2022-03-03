Russian Troops Seize Key Ukrainian Port City of Kherson

Kherson, which is located near the Moscow-controlled Crimean peninsula, is the first major urban city to be occupied since Russia launched “military operation” in Ukraine a week ago.
Russia troops have seized the Ukrainian port city of Kherson, confirmed mayor Igor Kolykhayev, who held discussions with the “armed guests” in the city administration on Thursday, 3 March, as reported by AFP.
The Russian army had announced its seizure of Kherson on Wednesday morning.
Kherson, which is located near the Moscow-controlled Crimean peninsula, is the first major urban city to be occupied since Russia launched “military operation” in Ukraine a week ago.
Kolykhayev said in Facebook post on Thursday,
He added that “no promises” were made to the Russians but only requested the troops not to shoot civilians. He said that the administration is having a difficult time with managing the collection and burial of the dead, ensuring the delivery of medicine and food and garbage disposal.
Meanwhile, Kolykhayev announced a night curfew and a restriction on car traffic in the city. Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, warned on a Telegram group, "The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous."
The Russian army is pressing ahead with offensives in major urban cities and have already gained control another key Ukrainian port, Berdiansk.
Russian troops also bombed Kharkiv on Tuesday, 1 March, with a Russian shell striking the Freedom Square in central Kharkiv, which houses local government offices.
Russia's war on Ukraine has killed over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians, Ukraine's state emergency service was quoted as saying by Reuters on Wednesday.
Hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens, and homes have been destroyed since the military invasion, as per the communication.
Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Wednesday that the world court would “immediately proceed” to investigate the alleged war crimes committed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, reported news agency AFP.
