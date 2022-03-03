2,000 Civilians Killed, 6,000 Russian Troops Dead, Says Ukraine

The figures regarding casualties shared by Ukraine and Russia cannot be independently verified.

"The information spread by many Western and individual Russian media about the allegedly incalculable losses of the Russian grouping is purposeful disinformation," the Russian Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials on Thursday confirmed that Russia has captured the southern city of Kherson.

Four loud explosions were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday morning, with an air raid alert urging citizens to take shelter. This comes a day after the city of Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, in which at least 21 people were killed.