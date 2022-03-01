11 Civilians Die in Heavy Bombing in Kharkiv City; Regional Head Says 'Genocide'
At least 11 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, the second-most populated city of Ukraine.
At least 11 civilians were killed in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, the second-most populated city of Ukraine, on Monday, 28 February, Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov told news agency AFP.
"Dozens of dead civilians are lying in the middle of the streets, there are very seriously injured. Affected cars along with passengers burned to the ground. What is happening in Kharkiv now is a war crime! It is a genocide of the Ukrainian people," Sinegubov, who heads the Kharkiv military state administration, said.
"As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services," he was quoting as saying.
“The missiles hit residential buildings, killing and injuring peaceful civilians. Kharkiv has not seen such damage for a very long time. And this is horrible,” the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
Following the bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes, and helicopters. A White House official, however, asserted the United States' (US') reluctance towards implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which they said would result in a US-Russia confrontation.
Meanwhile, as Russia's war on Ukraine continued for the sixth day on Tuesday, satellite images indicated that a 40 miles long (64 km) Russian military convoy was approaching capital city Kyiv from the north.
'Russian Advance to Kyiv Has Made Little Progress': UK Defence Report
The UK Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence update on the situation in war-ridden Ukraine, has said that the Russian military has made "little progress" in its approach towards Kyiv, and that its use of artillery in urban areas poses high risk of civilian casualties.
"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties. The Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in the vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties."
"Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," the intelligence report added.
