Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Turkey Announces Deal to Resume Grain Exports

Turkey announced on Thursday, 14 July, a deal with Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations that aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukraine that had been blocked by Russia.

The agreement raises the likelihood of ending a standoff that could have led to a food-crisis, starving millions.

"We are indeed making significant efforts to restore the supply of food to the world market. And I am grateful to the United Nations and Turkey for their respective efforts," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, also stated, "today is an important and substantive step, a step on the way to a comprehensive agreement."