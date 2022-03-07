1.45 Million People Fled Ukraine Since Russia’s Invasion: UN’s Migration Agency

The UN's International Organization for Migration said around 228,700 Ukrainians fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia
The United Nations’ migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has said that 1.45 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded the country on 24 February, reported AP.
The organisation said on Saturday, 5 March, that the figures have been taken from government ministries in countries where refugees have arrived from Ukraine.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated that by July, the number of migrants could rise to 4 million by July 2022. It estimated that since Russia’s invasion, over 18 million individuals in Ukraine have been affected by the conflict till date.
According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ‘Emergency in Ukraine’ report, a total of 160,000 people were internally displaced in Ukraine as of 3 March, reported New Indian Express.
The WHO said,
The WHO added that the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Health System of Ukraine (NHSU) will continue to operate amidst the war, but is still working on gaining humanitarian access across borders.
Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday, 7 March. The Russian military has announced a ceasefire on Tuesday in Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol to open humanitarian crossing and make a third attempt to evacuate civilians, reported Russian media agency Sputnik.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's president spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a phone call on Monday and said that he "informed Indian PM Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression."
He tweeted, "India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people."
