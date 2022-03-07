1.45 Million People Fled Ukraine Since Russia’s Invasion: UN’s Migration Agency

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated that by July, the number of migrants could rise to 4 million by July 2022. It estimated that since Russia’s invasion, over 18 million individuals in Ukraine have been affected by the conflict till date.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) ‘Emergency in Ukraine’ report, a total of 160,000 people were internally displaced in Ukraine as of 3 March, reported New Indian Express.

