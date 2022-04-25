Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Meets Top US Officials in Kyiv Amid War With Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met top US officials including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday, 24 April, reported AFP.
This is the first meeting between Zelenskyy and US officials since the start of Russia's invasion in the east European nation on 24 February.
The meeting comes even as Ukraine urged the West to provide it with more powerful weapons for its fight against Russia.
In an interview with Ukrainian TV, Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych confirmed that the meeting took place.
"Yes, they are meeting with the president. Let's hope something will be decided on further help," he said, speaking in the interview.
Prior to the meeting, Zelenskyy had said that he was expecting Americans to produce results, both in terms of arms as well as security guarantees.
Reiterating Ukraine's demand for heavy weapons, Arestovych said, "there would be a new Bucha daily, if there were no weapons." Further, speaking about the visiting US delegation, he said, "They wouldn't come here if they weren't ready to give (weapons)," reported AFP.
At the Black Sea port of the battered Mariupol, where the remaining forces of Ukraine were facing Moscow's soldiers, the defence was "on the brink of collapse," he further added.
Zelenskyy, had on Saturday, thanked Washington for the help that it has offered to his nation so far. The president, however, noted that he has been demanding for more heavier weapons to face Russian troops.
(With inputs from AFP and AP.)
