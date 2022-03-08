Help for Ukraine's Refugees Shows Power of Support When Political Will Is There

Even the United Kingdom (UK) , which has an ethically questionable record of deterring refugees in recent years, has made changes. The Home Office has loosened some restrictions to allow extended family members of British residents to enter from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the new rules mean more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees could come to the UK. Nevertheless, there is room for the UK to do even more. Ireland , for example, has dropped all visa requirements for fleeing Ukrainians.