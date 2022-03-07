‘Will Not Forgive or Forget’: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Vows Revenge Against Russia

Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the nation on Monday, 7 March, warned Russian troops that Ukraine would punish those who are committing atrocities in the country.

"We will not forgive the shooting of our unarmed people, destruction of our infrastructure," Zelenskyy said, adding that thousands had suffered due to Russia's actions against Ukraine.

He also said that that God would not forgive the oppressors. "Not today. Not tomorrow. Never."

"Instead of forgiveness, there will be a day of judgement. I am sure of it," Zelenkyy said, adding, "We will not forgive, we will not forget."

He further said that Ukraine would punish those responsible for atrocities committed during the war.

"There will be no quite place on this Earth for you, except the grave," the Ukranian President added.