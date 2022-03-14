Zelenskyy Urges NATO To Impose No-Fly Zone After Russian Attack on Military Camp

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 14 March, urged the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to either close Ukraine's skies or have its member states attacked by Russia.
This comes just a day after airstrikes launched by Russian troops at a military training ground near Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland killed 35 people and injured more than 130 persons.
"I had warned NATO that without preventive sanctions, Russia would begin a war and that Moscow would use Nord Stream 2 as a weapon," he said as per news agency ANI.
A media report indicated that Russia had previously claimed that it had killed 180 "foreign mercenaries" through its missile attack at a military training ground in western Ukraine's Yavoriv. Calling it a "pure Russian propaganda," however, Kyiv has dismissed the report.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile, tweeted saying the he held a meeting with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, during which special attention was given to the further negotiation process of the EU membership.
The Ukraine president had on Sunday, 13 March, said that he had spoken to Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of UK and Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of Czech Republic, regarding Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.
