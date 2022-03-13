World's Deadliest Sniper Known as 'Wali' Fighting for Ukraine Against Russia

Responding to the calls of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sniper 'Wali' reached Ukraine on 4 March.
(Photo: Twitter/@UkraineNewsUK)
The world's deadliest sniper has reportedly joined the Ukraine army to fight the Russian invasion.
"They were so happy to have us. It's like we were friends right away," Wali said, as quoted by CBC, which is identifying him only by his nom de guerre for the sake of his family's safety.
What do we know about him? Wali is a 40-year-old Canadian solider, married, and a father to a one-year-old child.
He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan (in Kandahar), and is also a computer scientist.
The name 'Wali' was given to him by the Afghans. His real name is still a mystery.
"A week ago I was still programming stuff. Now I'm grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people… That's my reality right now," he told the CBC.
Why is he a legend? Wali reportedly holds the world record for the longest confirmed kill of 3.5 kilometre when he shot down an ISIS fighter in Mosul, Iraq.
He has a reputation of delivering 40 kills on a productive day.
It is usually believed that a good sniper gets about five to six kills per day while a great sniper gets somewhere between seven and 10.
Why is he in the news? Wali has reportedly joined the Russia-Ukraine war, fighting for the latter, and has killed six Russian soldiers already.
"I don't think the Ukrainians deserve what's going on," he said.
(With inputs from CBC.)
