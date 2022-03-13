World's Deadliest Sniper Known as 'Wali' Fighting for Ukraine Against Russia

"They were so happy to have us. It's like we were friends right away," Wali said, as quoted by CBC, which is identifying him only by his nom de guerre for the sake of his family's safety.

What do we know about him? Wali is a 40-year-old Canadian solider, married, and a father to a one-year-old child.

He has served in Iraq and Afghanistan (in Kandahar), and is also a computer scientist.

The name 'Wali' was given to him by the Afghans. His real name is still a mystery.

"A week ago I was still programming stuff. Now I'm grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people… That's my reality right now," he told the CBC.