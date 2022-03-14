Russia-Ukraine Talks Slated for Today; Zelenskyy Resumes Push for No-Fly Zone

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, 10 March.
(Photo: AP/PTI)
After over two weeks since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia has reportedly said that delegations of both the nations had made "significant progress" to find a resolution to the conflict, AFP reported.
The nations will be holding another round of conflict talks on Monday, 14 March, via video conferencing.
Meanwhile, in a video address late on Sunday, 13 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO to close the skies above Ukraine, saying that if a no-fly zone was not implemented, it will "only be a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory, on NATO territory, on the homes of NATO citizens."
This comes a day after at least 35 people were killed when a Russian air strike hit a large Ukrainian military base near Poland's border.
In the backdrop of Russia increasing its air strikes on Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, conducted a high-level meeting to review India's security readiness
an American journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin in Kyiv on Sunday
The Russian military has reportedly appointed a new mayor in Melitopol following after the alleged kidnapping of former mayor Ivan Fedorov
Moldova foreign minister said that the country is approaching "breaking point" in its ability to shelter refugees from Ukraine
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be relocated to Poland
About 125,000 people have been safely evacuated through humanitarian corridors from multiple war zones across Ukraine
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will reportedly meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, and reiterated the economic penalties against Beijing if it aids Russia in its war against Ukraine, Reuters reported official sources as saying.
As per the report, the US official will caution China of economic isolation.
After over two weeks since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has reportedly said that delegations of both the nations had made "significant progress" to find a resolution to the conflict, AFP reported.
Speaking to state-run media, senior member of Russia's negotiating team
Leonid Slutsky said, "If we compare the positions of both delegations at the start of the talks and now, we see significant progress."
He reportedly added, "My own expectations are that this progress could develop over the next few days into a unified position held by both delegations in documents to be signed."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)