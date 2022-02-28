Russia Restricts Twitter, Facebook Amid Protests Against Invasion of Ukraine

People protest in Ukraine as it falls under direct threat from Russian invasion which might also lead to war
(Photo: The Quint)
With massive protests erupting in Russia, against the country’s decision to invade Ukraine, Russia restricted Twitter in the country on Saturday, 26 February, according to data forensics from internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
In a tweet, Twitter's public policy team said, "We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible... We believe people should have free and open access to the Internet, which is particularly important during times of crisis."
On Sunday, the Android app for the Russian state-owned media outlet RT was removed from Google’s Play store.
As many as 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the Russian onslaught, Ukraine declared on Monday, as the country entered its fifth day of conflict. Kyiv remains in Ukrainian hands, even as fighting for the capital city continues.
Meanwhile, massive protests are being seen throughout Europe and North America, with people taking to streets denouncing the Russian invasion.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, ordered his defence chiefs to put the country's "deterrence forces" on high alert – a move that has elicited condemnation from the US and the NATO.