Russia's Nord Stream Oil Pipelines Are Leaking After ‘Sabotage’: Who’s To Blame?

As of now, it is unclear if Russia or the West are to blame for the new flashpoint in a tumultuous relationship but both of them have hinted to blame one another.

A Kremlin spokesperson said on Thursday that leaks appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism," while Russian embassy in Washington accused the United States of attempts to "squeeze out" Russia from the energy market through "non-market methods and sanctions."

"This looks like an act of terrorism, possibly on a state level. It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of a terrorism could have happened without the involvement of a state of some kind," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Although the EU has not directly blamed Russia, or anyone else, its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, "Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response."

Th United States said that it was too soon to conclude there was sabotage. "The jury is still out," a senior US military official told repoters, according to Reuters. "Many of our partners, I think, have determined or believe it is sabotage. I'm just... I'm not at the point where I can tell you one way or the other," the official added.

However, a CNN report, citing three sources, claimed that European security officials had observed Russian navy support ships and submarines in the vicinity of the leaks.

Responding to the claims made in the report, Peskov said that NATO had a much larger presence in the area.