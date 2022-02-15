'Russia Could Move With Little to No Warning': US Fans Ukraine Invasion Fears

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
The United States (US) on Monday, 14 February indicated that it does not believe that Russia has reached a "final decision" on invading Ukraine, but that they "could move with little or no warning."
Speaking to reporters about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated,
He reportedly added that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is slated to leave for Europe amidst mounting tensions on Tuesday, where he will lead meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels, visit Poland and Lithuania.
