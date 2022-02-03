US To Deploy Over 3,000 Troops To Aid NATO, Defend Ukraine: Joe Biden

United States (US) President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday, 2 February, that more than 3,000 US troops will be deployed in Germany, Poland, and Romania, to counter the Russian build-up of forces around the Ukrainian border, Reuters reported.

Russia itself has deployed 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and has warned of unspecified military actions if Russia's demands aren't met.

There are three particular demands:

Remove NATO troops from Eastern European countries

A guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO

A guarantee that NATO missile systems won't be placed close to the Russia's borders.

From the 82nd Airborne Division, 1,700 troops will be sent to Poland, while 300 from the 18th Airborne Corps will be sent to Germany.

Additionally, 1,000 troops will be transferred from Germany to Romania.