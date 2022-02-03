US To Deploy Over 3,000 Troops To Aid NATO, Defend Ukraine: Joe Biden

Joe Biden.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ChrisFromGA68)
United States (US) President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday, 2 February, that more than 3,000 US troops will be deployed in Germany, Poland, and Romania, to counter the Russian build-up of forces around the Ukrainian border, Reuters reported.
Russia itself has deployed 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and has warned of unspecified military actions if Russia's demands aren't met.
There are three particular demands:
Remove NATO troops from Eastern European countries
A guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO
A guarantee that NATO missile systems won't be placed close to the Russia's borders.
From the 82nd Airborne Division, 1,700 troops will be sent to Poland, while 300 from the 18th Airborne Corps will be sent to Germany.
Additionally, 1,000 troops will be transferred from Germany to Romania.
Russia is continuing to deny any plans of invading Ukraine.
Its delegation at the United Nations engaged in heated exchanges with its American counterpart regarding the mobilisation of Russian troops.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "Russia’s principal concerns" were being ignored by NATO and the US.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, warned Putin during a phone call that any further signs of aggression would be "a tragic miscalculation," BBC reported.
The Russians mocked Johnson in response, with members of the Kremlin calling him "utterly confused."
The Senate foreign relations committee of the US government had announced on 30 January that it was planning to slap the "mother of all sanctions" on Russia for its incursion in Ukraine.
A detailed understanding of the conflict and its latest updates can be found here and here, respectively.
(With inputs from Reuters and BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)