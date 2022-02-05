'Despite All The News, I'm Still Studying in Ukraine and Its Fine, as of Now'

Mohammed Sohailuddin, a student at Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University in Ukraine.
I am Mohammed Sohailuddin from Hyderabad, a medical student at the Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University in Ukraine. I've been studying here for the last three years. I came here in November 2018.
In the past few months, there has been some tension between Russia and it's neighbouring country Ukraine. With troops from both the countries being massed near its borders, there is a fear that Russia might invade Ukraine. This has caused a lot of political unrest in both the countries.
The current situation here in Ukraine is fine but a few days ago some people heard some explosive sound near the centre of the city. After that, public gatherings and public places were closed for a few hours.
Students at the University.
The Indian embassy recently sent out a form to all the Indian students residing in Ukraine and asked all of us to fill it. It consists of some personal and general information about the students such at what college are they currently studying in? What year are they in? What state in India are they from?
Apart from this form, we haven't heard much from the Indian embassy.
Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University in Ukraine.
All the Indian students here in Ukraine are worried as the situation might mess up their studies and lives here.
Practical classes at the University.
Currently, we have offline classes and we're supposed to go to college everyday as the number of COVID cases in Dnipropetrovsk is not much.
The only companion for us in a foreign country is the Indian embassy so we are just waiting for their decision or response on the situation.
