Rohingya Refugees File $150 Billion Lawsuit Against Facebook Over Hate Speech

Rohingya refugees in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have sued Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of allowing hate speech against them to prosper on the platform, Reuters reported.

A class action suit filed in a district court in San Francisco has claimed that Facebook was "willing to trade the lives of the Rohingya people for better market penetration in a small country in south-east Asia."

It was filed by the law firms Edelson PC and Fields PLLC, while some British lawyers also issued a letter of notice to the London office of the social media giant.

A part of the letter reads, "Despite Facebook’s recognition of its culpability and its pronouncements about its role in the world, there has not been a single penny of compensation, nor any other form of reparations or support, offered to any survivor," BBC reported.