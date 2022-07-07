US 4 July Gunman Robert Crimo Had Considered Shooting at Another Event: Police

Robert Crimo, the arrested suspect.
Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old who has been charged with the killing of seven people after he shot up a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park,in United States' Illinois, confessed to the police that not only did he rain bullets from a rooftop but he also contemplated shooting up an event in Madison area, Wisconsin, authorities said on Wednesday, 6 July.
After realising that he was not prepared to pull off another shooting, the suspect turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference following a court hearing where the alleged shooter was denied bond, AP reported.
Crimo's phone was later found by police in Middleton, Wisconsin, which is about 135 miles (217 kilometre) from Highland Park.
Meanwhile, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said in court that the gunman had climbed up the fire escape of a building above the Highland Park parade, “looked down his sights, aimed” and fired at people across the street, AP reported.
Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered Crimo, who was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, 5 July, to be held without bail and to appear on July 28 for a preliminary hearing.
Illinois State Police spoke about how Robert Crimo, who had a history of mental health issues and threatening behaviour, was able to legally purchase at least five firearms.
Crimo, in December 2019, had applied for a firearms permit which was sponsored by his father because Crimo was only 19 then, police said.
He had reportedly been visited by the police twice before this.
However, since no formal complaints were lodged against him, there were no grounds to deny the permit, police added.
Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart added that besides the seven, around a "dozen more charges" were anticipated centred around each of the victims.
During the hearing, the suspect wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video.
Also known as ‘Awake the Rapper’, a wanted poster by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had described Robert E Crimo III as a thin White male with brown eyes and neck-length brown hair, weighing 120 pounds.
(With inputs from The Associated Press.)
