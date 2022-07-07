US 4 July Gunman Robert Crimo Had Considered Shooting at Another Event: Police

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old who has been charged with the killing of seven people after he shot up a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park,in United States' Illinois, confessed to the police that not only did he rain bullets from a rooftop but he also contemplated shooting up an event in Madison area, Wisconsin, authorities said on Wednesday, 6 July.

After realising that he was not prepared to pull off another shooting, the suspect turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference following a court hearing where the alleged shooter was denied bond, AP reported.