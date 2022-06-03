'Attacks on People, Places of Worship Rising in India': US Secy of State Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
The US State Department, in its annual report to the Congress on international religious freedom, has alleged that in India in 2021 attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year.
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken, asserting that the US will continue to defend religious freedom around the world, said that the number of attacks on religious figures and places of worship in India has increased.
"In India, the world’s largest democracy, and home to a great diversity of faiths, we’ve seen rising attacks on people and places of worship,” Blinken said, as he released the report.
While the India section of the report avoids giving any opinion on the status of religious minorities, it documents various aspects as covered in the Indian media and within official government reports. It also quotes allegations of various non-profit organisations, and minority institutions on attacks on them, but most of the time is quite silent on the results of the investigations being undertaken by the officials, responses of the government.
"Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of ‘cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef," said the India section of the report.
It does takes note of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that Hindus and Muslims in India had the same DNA and should not be differentiated by religion.
"In July, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the RSS, which is commonly considered to be the ideological parent to India's ruling party BJP, publicly stated that Hindus and Muslims in India had the same DNA and should not be differentiated by religion," the report said.
"There can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims (in the country); there can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said, adding that members of the Muslim community should not be afraid that Islam is in danger in India. He also said that killing non-Hindus for cow slaughter was an act against Hinduism, the report said.
The report said that the police arrested non-Hindus for making comments in the media or on social media that were considered offensive to Hindus or Hinduism.
